Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Sunday, March 12, 2023 – Two European tourists were on Saturday killed in a road accident in Maasai Mara Game Reserve

The accident happened after a vehicle they were using for their tour veered off the road and rolled, police said.

The vehicle belonging to Bush Adventure was carrying three German and two Swiss nationals when the accident happened Saturday at about 7 pm.

Police said a German tourist died on the spot following the incident.

Three other tourists were injured in the incident.

The injured were airlifted to Nairobi for treatment.

They were navigating the Sekenani-Mara Bridge road through Maasai Mara National Park when the incident happened.

Maasai Mara Chief Park warden Stephen ole Mining said the body of the tourist who died on the spot was later ferried to Lee Funeral Home, Nairobi.

Police spokesperson Dr. Resla Onyango said police are investigating the incident.

“Preliminary investigations show the vehicle rolled after it had been stuck In the mud. We are investigating the unfortunate incident,” she said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST