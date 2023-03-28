Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday March 28, 2023 – Italian police on Monday, March 27, 2023, arrested two women in connection with the death of a 20-day-old boy after a home circumcision.

The incident occurred at Montecompatri, near Rome on Friday, March 24, 2023.

According to Italian news agency, ANSA, the two women are charged with aggravated manslaughter and illegal exercise of a profession.

Both women were taken to the Rome Rebibbia-Feminine pending investigation.

The child’s mother is also being investigated on suspicion of conspiracy to commit manslaughter.

According to the police, the baby’s parents rushed him to Tor Vergata Polyclinic on Friday after he started bleeding but he arrived there dead.

The women are of Nigerian descent.