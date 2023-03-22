Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, March 22, 2023 – Twitter user Amakanji Thomas is in distress after his father was ambushed by bandits at Kainuk and shot.

Amakanji’s father visited Kainuk last year and took a video showing the area view, not knowing that bandits would ambush him at the same spot.

He has been admitted to the ICU for the last two weeks.

The bandits are still carrying out attacks despite the Government deploying heavy security in the bandit-prone areas.

Check out Amakanji’s emotional tweet.

