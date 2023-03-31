Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 31 March 2023 – Armed goons reportedly ambushed vehicles at Kambi Karaya in Turkana South on Thursday evening and robbed passengers of their valuables.

Turkana Senator, James Lomenen Ekomwa, took to Twitter to plead for help from the Government and said it is unfortunate for such a daring daylight attack to occur when Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has deployed hundreds of security personnel in the area to end banditry attacks.

The goons also destroyed vehicles.

