Monday, March 13, 2023 – Azimio Leader Raila Odinga has warned the government of President William Ruto not to try anything stupid during his much-hyped mass action scheduled for Monday, March 20 in Nairobi.

Speaking in Likoni, Mombasa County, Raila alleged that he was being threatened by Interior CS Kithure Kindiki.

He further alleged that there were plans by the police to disrupt his mass action aimed at pressuring President William Ruto to lower the cost of living.

“Kindiki you will know who I am, the CS is threatening me,” Raila alleged.

However, he assured his supporters that he would continue protesting since Ruto did not heed his demands.

“We gave an ultimatum to the government and told them that they reduce the cost of living and they did not heed.”

“Instead, they increased taxation without lowering the price of basic commodities,” Raila remarked.

Similar sentiments were echoed by Narc Kenya Party Leader Martha Karua, who warned Kindiki against deploying the police to disrupt the planned mass action.

“If police injure anyone during the mass action, you are the one who will pay,” Karua warned the Interior CS.

