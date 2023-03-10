Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, March 10, 2023 – New York prosecutors have invited ex-US president Donald Trump to testify to a grand jury over the Stormy Daniels case, his lawyer has confirmed.

The Manhattan district attorney has investigated Mr Trump for five years over alleged hush money payments made on his behalf to Stormy Daniels an ex-porn star.

Inviting Trump to a grand jury indicates he could face charges.

Ms Daniels alleges she got $130,000 before the 2016 election in exchange for silence about an alleged affair with Trump but the former US president denies they had sexual relations.

A grand jury is set up by a prosecutor to determine whether there is enough evidence to pursue charges in a case.

A grand jury is usually held in secret, and several former aides of Trump have reportedly testified in this case.

If prosecutors proceed, it could be the first criminal case ever brought against a former US president.

It is one of several cases in which Trump is currently being investigated, although he has not yet been charged in any and denies wrongdoing in each.

They come as the 76-year-old prepares for another run for the White House seat.