Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday, March 29, 2023 – Ruai Ward Member of County Assembly James Kariuki alias Karis is allegedly among the politicians who hired goons to raid retired President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Northlands farm along Eastern Bypass, where they cut down trees.

In a video circulating online, the rogue MCA is reportedly seen leading a team of goons to cut down trees at the farm using power saws.

He was wearing a pair of jeans, a black t-shirt, and a cap.

Karis is a diehard of President William Ruto.

He was elected on the UDA ticket.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.