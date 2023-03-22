Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 22 March 2023 – Detectives are probing the mysterious death of Brenda Kawira, a 29-year-old lady who died on February 22, 2023, in Kasarani after an argument with her boyfriend.

Brenda’s boyfriend Marvin Kiretai alias DJ Dela, a popular entertainer in Nairobi, alleged that she died after jumping off the fourth-floor balcony of an apartment building where they lived together.

However, Brenda’s family wants him arrested after crucial evidence was found in the house.

He also gave conflicting reports to the police after she died.

While he claims that she jumped to her death, his clothes, the door handle, the walls, and the mat were all bloody, an indication that he might have physically assaulted her.

Brenda also left a diary where she poured her feelings about the violent nature of their relationship.

She also accused him of infidelity and expressed regret for ever meeting him.

Brenda was preparing to leave the county for a Master’s program in Australia in June 2023.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.