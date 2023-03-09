Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, March 9, 2023 – The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has begun the implementation of the water heating regulations of 2022 in collaboration with the County Governments.

Speaking during EPRA’s Western Region tour, the authority’s Director Joseph Okatch explained that industries, educational institutions, and other households with hot water usage exceeding 100 litres per day were directed to incorporate a solar water heating system.

Moreover, the authority warned that those found installing, importing, manufacturing, selling, maintaining, or repairing solar water heating systems without a license from EPRA would be liable to a Ksh20,000 fine.

“A person found operating without a licence from the Authority will face a Ksh20,000 fine if convicted,” Okatch stated.

EPRA stated that the move was aimed at ensuring safety and quality in the solar water heating value chain.

However, Okatch revealed that EPRA was facing challenges in the implementation of the regulations because different counties consumed varying volumes of heated water.

Okatch stated that the authority was moving to set different limits and penalties for counties.

Aside from the fine stipulated in the regulations, EPRA stated that standardised materials had to be used for the installation of the solar systems and infrastructure.

In January 2023, the authority had given a 40-day period to allow Kenyans to forward their input on the draft water heating regulations 2022.

