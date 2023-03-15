Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday March 15, 2023 – Tristan Thompson is reportedly trying for yet another chance with Khloe Kardashian.

The 32-year-old basketballer is hoping to rekindle his romance with the youngest of the Kardashian sisters, 38, after multiple instances of cheating on her and betraying her trust over the years.

A source told US Weekly Tuesday that Thompson, who last played in the NBA for the Chicago Bulls, ‘is always trying to get Khloe back.’

Thompson ‘still loves [Khloe] and wants to make it work between them.’

Thompson, who has been on-again, off-again with Kardashian dating back to 2016, is father to two children with the reality star: daughter True, four, and a son, seven months, whose name they have not publicly announced.

‘They’re friends and great coparents, but he wants more,’ the insider told the outlet of Thompson.

Thompson celebrated his birthday on Monday, with Kardashian taking to social media to call Thompson ‘the best father, brother & uncle’ in a celebratory post, which received negative comments over his nfidelity.

A second source told the outlet that Kardashian was ‘disappointed’ at the negative feedback to the kind-spirited post, as ‘people will come for her’ when it comes to the divisive topic.

‘Khloe will never not support Tristan because he’s the father of her two kids,’ the source said. ‘Khloe called him the “best father” because that’s how she feels and she will always stand by that.

‘Despite whatever happened between them, she has decided to focus on the positive because her children are the most important people in her life. She’s able to separate their past and appreciates the way he shows up for his kids.’

Khloe and Tristan conceived their newest addition via a surrogate, but they broke up before he was born after it the affair with Nichols was revealed.