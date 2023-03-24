Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday March 24, 2023 – A video of some women agreeing that it’s wrong for a woman to ask a man to provide transportation on a first date, is trending online.

While they all agreed that it smacks of entitlement, one of the women who spoke in the podcast said it would be far much better if the man drives the lady home or puts her in an uber if the date ends very late.

Another lady said that taking care of her transportation should show that she’s interested.

They also agreed that it would be wrong to give a man their address on the first date for security reasons.

Watch the video below