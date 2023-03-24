Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday March 23, 2023 – A transgender flight attendant who featured in a United Airlines campaign about transgender awareness has committed suicide after sharing a heartbreaking post to social media.

Kayleigh Scott, 25, was found dead at her home in Denver, Colorado, on Monday, March 20.

A harrowing post to her Instagram and Facebook pages hours before she died said: “As I take my final breaths and exit this living earth, I would like to apologize to everyone I let down.

“I am so sorry I could not be better. To those that I love, I am sorry I could not be stronger. To those that gave me their everything, I am sorry my effort was not reciprocated.

“Please understand that me leaving is not a reflection of you, but the result of my own inability to turn myself for the better. To Ashley, Cynthia, Regine & Sophia. I am so sorry.

“Please remember me for the good memories we have shared, and never for my downfall. I will see you all again on the other side.”

She concluded the note with the words, “Brianna, I’m coming”, in reference to her friend Brianna Moore, who took her own life aged 15 in February 2016.

Friends initially responded with messages of support and offers of help for Kayleigh, and several also contacted authorities with their concerns about the post.

But several hours later her sister, Ashley Scott, confirmed that she had passed away.

Ashley said: “To all who have commented and those watching this post, Kay has passed. Thank you for your concern and outpouring of love for her. We are going to miss her so much.”