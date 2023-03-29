Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday March 28, 2023 – The transgender school shooter who killed six people including three innocent children before she was gunned down by police, sent a message to a friend, Averianna Patton, moments before the rampage.

Audrey Hale, 28, shot and killed three students and three teachers at The Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, shortly before 10.30am yesterday.

Audrey, who was transgender and also went by ‘Aiden’ was later shot and killed by police.

Before traveling to the school, the killer sent a haunting final message to Averianna Patton on Instagram. They had played middle school basketball together and remained friends.

At 9.57am, 16 minutes before cops were first notified to the shooting, Audrey wrote: ‘So basically that post I made on here about you, that was basically a suicide note.

‘I’m planning to die today. THIS IS NOT A JOKE!!! You’ll probably hear about me on the news after I die. ‘This is my last goodbye. I love you. ‘See you again in another life.’ ‘Audrey (Aiden)’.

Patton immediately called the cops to report the messages but it was already too late. By the time she called, Audrey had begun shooting children at the small, church school.

Patton told News Channel 5 Nashville that another message read: ‘One day this will make more sense. I’ve left behind more than enough evidence behind. ‘But something bad is about to happen.’

During an appearance on CNN on Tuesday morning, she said Hale had been suicidal in the past. ‘Audrey has shared with others that she had been suicidal in the past and I knew to take this serious.’

She also revealed that she was on hold for seven minutes before someone answered her call to the non-emergency police line.

‘I called Nashville’s non-emergency line at 10:14am and was on hold for nearly seven minutes before speaking with someone who said that they would send an officer to my home.

‘An officer did not come to my home until 3:29 pm,’ she said.

The first 911 call of a shooting came in at 10.13am. By 10.27am, police were at the school and had killed Hale on the second floor of the building.