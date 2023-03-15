Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, March 15, 2023 – A family in Kirinyaga is crying for justice after their two sons were lynched to death after being mistaken for cattle thieves.

The two brothers, Joseph Ndung’u and Ken Gitau, were killed last month.

On the fateful day that they died a painful death, they had hosted a party to celebrate after one of the brothers landed a job in Dubai.

As they were going back home at night on a motorbike, they were accosted by some good disguised as ‘Nyumba Kumi’ guards and beaten badly before being lynched.

They were reportedly mistaken for cattle thieves.

The main suspects who funded goons to kill the two brothers are said to be rich.

They have already bought freedom.

Read a heartbreaking post from a concerned social media user who is fighting for justice for the two brothers and see the photos.

