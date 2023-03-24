Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, March 24, 2023 – A young lady was reportedly ambushed by suspected bandits as she was taking her ailing mother to the hospital.

The heavily armed bandits attacked them along Kainuk- Kitale road.

She died alongside the driver.

There were other victims in the car- including her ailing mother, but they survived the attack.

The attack comes amid a sting security operation against the bandits in the North Rift region.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.