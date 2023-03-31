Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday March 30, 2023 – Tory Lanez has filed an appeal three months after he was found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

Recall that in December 2022, Lanez was convicted of shooting Megan in the back of her feet following a verbal altercation after leaving Kylie Jenner’s house in July 2020. He was charged with one felony count, each of assault with a semi-automatic firearm (personal use of a firearm) and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. He was also convicted of an additional felony count of discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

Court documents obtained by TMZ revealed that the “Say It” rapper’s criminal defense lawyer Jose Baez stated that his client’s conviction should be thrown out because “irrelevant evidence” was presented in the trial.

Baez claims that a shirtless photo of Lanez holding a gun to his chest, was used to “underscore to the jury his client had a fondness for weapons.”

The lawyer also alleges that it was a “reversible error” for prosecutors to threaten to present the “Jerry Sprunger” emcee’s rap lyrics to the jury.

Additionally, Baez believes it was wrong for the jury to have heard an 80-minute interview prosecutors had with Megan’s former BFF, Kelsey Harris, who was in the vehicle with both rappers the night of the shooting.

Lanez had maintained his innocence throughout the trial and previously pleaded not guilty to the charges. The rapper is facing 22 years in prison for the charges and a “strong likelihood” that he will be deported back to Canada.

He was scheduled to be sentenced on April 10.