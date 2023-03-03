Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 03 March 2023 – Popular Mugithi singer Jose Gatutura reportedly dumped his wife for Inooro TV presenter Nyambura Wa Kabue.

The hunk Mugithi singer had been married for years before he left his wife for the vernacular TV presenter.

His wife stuck with him when he was struggling to make a name for himself in the competitive Mugithi industry and they have two kids.

He started cheating on her with multiple women after getting fame and money.

According to sources, Gatutura married Nyambura after parting ways with his wife and they have a kid together.

However, they prefer to keep their relationship private.

Only close friends and family members know they are married.

Gatutura seems to be following in the footsteps of his fellow Mugithi singer and friend Samidoh.

Below are photos of Gaturua’s wife Nyambura, who is a presenter at Inooro TV.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.