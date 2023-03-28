Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Top five places to visit in Kenya

Everyone has a dream holiday that they’d love to do at one point in their lives. For some people, it might be going to a glorious beach side resort that they’ve always dreamed of. For others, it might be exploring a city they’ve always wanted to go to.

But for lots of others, safari is a once in a lifetime opportunity. Well, Kenya is one place that offers this kind of dream trip but with so many other activities too.

If that's on your to do list, we've got all the places you need to visit when you're there.

Best places to visit in Kenya

Nairobi National Park

Safari is one of the most incredible excursions you could ever experience. Whether you’re an animal lover or not, seeing all of these animals in their natural habitat is a truly awe inspiring experience.

At Nairobi National Park, you can see buffalo, giraffe, lion, leopard, baboon, zebra, wildebeest and cheetah as well as over 400 different species of birds. There are guest houses on site as well as the option to camp if you’re feeling particularly adventurous.

You can visit the park all year round so there’s no limitations in terms of when to plan your trip. There are a multitude of different safari trip options that you can choose from. You can go in a group or you can organise a smaller tour for just you and the people you’re travelling with.

Mount Kenya

If you’re someone with an adventurous spirit and love being outside and active, hiking up Mount Kenya is a must. You have to be warned though that this is not an easy hike that you can do by yourself.

Although there are no rules against climbing Mount Kenya unassisted, it’s not recommended for those who are amateur hikers. The hike takes 4 days in total to complete although there are a few tours that take 6 days to do.

Mount Kenya isn’t as high as other mountains in the area such as Mount Kilimanjaro however, it is by no means an easy hike. It is a high altitude mountain and very steep to climb. But if you’re a well-seasoned hiker and look forward to a challenge, the views are definitely worth it.

Sheldrick Wildlife Trust

If you love elephants, the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust is a must visit. This is one of Kenya’s oldest charities and has been going for over 45 years. Their goal is to rescue orphaned elephants and rehabilitate them so that they can be released back into the wild.

These elephants are part of a huge conservation effort that is happening all across the continent and is working to ensure the elephants survival. And you get to go and visit them!

For only a small fee of $20 USD, you can go and visit these beautiful animals and learn all about how they’re being looked after. Your visit begins when they come for their midday feed and you get to watch them frolic about and play.

The keepers are on hand to give you any information about them you want and to teach you all about how you can help them. All the money from the entry fees goes to helping these elephants live a better life.

So, not only do you get to meet these incredible animals but you know you’re doing something to help them too.

Karura Forest

Karura Forest is the perfect place for nature lovers to visit whilst in Kenya. It’s only a short journey from the capital of Nairobi and covers a massive 2,500 acres of land. There are so many things to explore in the forest.

There’s a 15 metre waterfall as well as some archaeological sites that have been found there. The forest has a rich history and you can see some of the caves that were used by Mau-Mau freedom fighters to hide out in.

If you’re interested in forest conservation, you can do one of the forests eco tours. There are different tours for different interests including wildlife, vegetation and history and culture.

Lake Nakuru

Lake Nakuru is another most see for animal lovers. You have the chance to see flamingos on the lake itself as well as other animals such as white rhinos and waterbuck.

There is the Makalia waterfall that you can hike to go and see as well as hills such as Lion Hill and Baboon Cliff for spectacular views.

There’s plenty of accommodation options on site, including camping for those who love to sleep beneath the stars.

Your visit to Kenya is sure to be filled with unforgettable experiences if you manage to tick all of these places off your list. Which one is your favourite?