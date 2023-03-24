Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday March 23, 2023 – Tom Brady has shared a cryptic quote on his Instagram about the meaning of success and ‘false friends’ after his supermodel ex-wife Gisele Bundchen said she still loves him in an interview about their divorce.

Brady posted a quote from philosopher Ralph Waldo Emerson on his Instagram story on Thursday morning, with three red heart emojis, which reads: ‘What is success? To laugh often and much; To win the respect of intelligent people and the affection of children; to earn the appreciation of honest critics and endure the betrayal of false friends.’

It continues: ‘To appreciate the beauty; To find the best in others; To leave the world a bit better, whether by a healthy child or a garden patch or redeemed social condition; to know even one life has breathed easier because you have lived. This is to have succeeded!’

On Wednesday, the 42-year-old Bundchen’s interview with Vanity Fair was published and she admitted that she still loves Brady despite their split.

‘Sometimes you grow together; sometimes you grow apart,’ she said. ‘When I was 26 years old and he was 29 years old, we met, we wanted a family, we wanted things together.

‘As time goes by, we realize that we just wanted different things, and now we have a choice to make. That doesn’t mean you don’t love the person.

‘It just means that in order for you to be authentic and truly live the life that you want to live, you have to have somebody who can meet you in the middle, right? It’s a dance. It’s a balance.’

The Brazilian insisted that Brady’s decision to unretire and play the 2022 NFL season had no impact on their marriage.

‘Listen, I have always cheered for him, and I would continue forever,’ she said. ‘If there’s one person I want to be the happiest in the world, it’s him, believe me.

‘I want him to achieve and to conquer. I want all his dreams to come true. That’s what I want, really, from the bottom of my heart.’

The couple announced their divorce in October last year, parting ways after 13 years of marriage. They had two children together – Benjamin and Vivienne – while Brady also has oldest son Jack from a preview relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan.

The 45-year-old Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl winner who is widely considered the best quarterback to have ever played football, announced his retirement in February after his Tampa Bay Buccaneers team lost to Dallas Cowboys in the playoffs.