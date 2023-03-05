Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Sunday, March 5, 2023 – President William Ruto is in shock after his move to merge affiliate Kenya Kwanza parties into United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party met tough resistance.

Speaking yesterday, Kenya Kwanza-allied parties, led by Attorney General Justin Muturi’s DP Party, rejected Ruto’s offer to collapse all parties to join UDA.

According to Democratic Party Secretary General Jacob Haji, they would not bow to pressure to join Ruto’s UDA.

Haji explained that the ruling party needed to be accommodative of all the parties and promote multi-party democracy.

‘We have never heard of any ruling party, in any country, saying that they want to fold other parties to be one. We are believers in democracy. Therefore, we are not going to allow and accept the push.”

“If other parties accept to fold their parties, they can do whatever they want to do, but as DP we will not fold,’ he stated.

Haji’s statement came after UDA secretary general Cleophas Malala revealed plans to engage with affiliate parties to join UDA.

Malala explained that the move would strengthen the Kenya Kwanza team, making it more vibrant.

“Our objective is to build a perpetual political party with a semblance of the African National Congress (ANC) of South Africa and the Democratic Party in America.

“I shall be having a consultative agenda with our partners to merge with the UDA party and form one big party,” he explained.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.