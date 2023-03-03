Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, March 3, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has suffered a humiliating blow ahead of his march to State House to force President William Ruto out of power.

This is after Kenya Union Party (KUP), another Azimio affiliate party, dumped him, saying demonstration is not the way to go.

Speaking to the press, former West Pokot Governor John Lonyangapuo-led party announced that it is no longer part of Raila Odinga’s Azimio.

According to Lonyangapuo, the decision to decamp from Azimio was informed by the coalition’s call for nationwide protests against President William Ruto’s government.

He stated that KUP was not ready to take part in the demos, arguing that the motive was obscure and untimely in the wake of the challenges facing Kenya.

“Our contract with Azimio was terminated the instant we saw the leaders going to disrupt peace in the nation through demonstrations.”

“I am going to plead with Kenyans, we already have enough problems, including drought. We do not want another one taking advantage of the drought to precipitate demonstrations,” Lonyangapuo stated.

In his statement, the former West Pokot Governor urged Azimio la Umoja leaders to focus on a strategy to challenge President William Ruto in the 2027 General Election instead of calling for demonstrations.

He further urged Kenyans to shun calls for mass action and instead focus on efforts to drive the economy to recovery.

“Five years are not many. I want to condemn the calls for demonstrations with the strongest terms possible.

“It is time we agreed that we lost. Let us give him (President Ruto) a chance to govern this nation. I hear we now have free fertiliser, let us utilise that to enhance production,” he stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.