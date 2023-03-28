Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday March 28, 2023 – A high school senior who boasted on TikTok that she had never been involved in an accident was killed just days later when a car rammed into her vehicle.

Kara Santorelli, 18, was driving down Highway 29 in Escambia County, Florida, when a Chevrolet sedan came speeding the wrong way and smashed into her Nissan SUV, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Santorelli died in the wreck which occurred on March 17. The other driver, who has yet to be identified, also died after being trapped in their own vehicle.

Following the fatal crash, Santorelli’s TikTok video, which was posted six days before the incident, has gone viral with more than 15 million views.

In the video, the teen boasts about her safety record as she poses inside her vehicle with the caption: “When they try call me a bad driver but I’ve never hit a person or an actual car.”

Gina Southard, Santorelli’s aunt, said her family was heartbroken following the accident, writing on Facebook: “A little piece of my heart died today when I found out my niece went to heaven. I love your beautiful soul Kara!”

Lacey McLaughlin, Santorelli’s mother, wrote in a series of posts: “I love you Kara. God blessed me with you.”

Officials at Northview High School, where Santorelli was poised to graduate, also mourned the teen’s death.

“We hold tight to beautiful memories that she had left with us. Her beautiful smile and kind spirit will continue to be in the hearts of her friends and classmates,” the school said in a statement.

Jimmy’s Grill, where Santorelli worked, said Santorelli’s smile always brightened the day of customers and co-workers.

“If you didn’t know Kara you missed out on knowing a very special person and it’s a void in our hearts,” the restaurant said in a Facebook post. “We will always remember you and know that you can put a smile on everyone’s face even through the rough times!”

The community held a memorial event for Santorelli at Pensacola Beach.