Monday March 27, 2023 – Three children have been killed in a school shooting at the Covenant School, a private Christian school in Nashville, Tennesee, USA.

The Fire department rushed to the scene on Monday, March 27 and the shooter, who opened fire at the Covenant School, Covenant Presbyterian Church, was also killed, police said in a statement.

Local WKRN news reporter, Peyton Kennedy, earlier reported that at least four people, including a shooter, have been killed.

Metro Nashville Police Department said in a post on Twitter: “An active shooter event has taken place at Covenant School, Covenant Presbyterian Church, on Burton Hills Dr.

“The shooter was engaged by MNPD and is dead. Student reunification with parents is at Woodmont Baptist Church, 2100 Woodmont Blvd.”

The Nashville Fire Department also alerted residents via Twitter: “We are responding to an active aggressor at 33 Burton Hills Blvd Covenant School.

“We can confirm we have multiple patients. Parents coming to the school should go to 20 Burton Hills at this time. This is an active scene.”

A spokesperson from the Vanderbilt University Medical Center confirmed that three pediatric patients were transported to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, all having suffered gunshot wounds.

All three were pronounced dead by the hospital after arrival.

As police were responding to the attack, students were led out of the school in a line, each with their hands on the shoulders of the person in front of them.

Mayoral candidate Freddie O’Connell said: “Nashville has, sadly, today joined the communities that have experienced a school shooting.

“For now, my focus is turning to supporting the impacted families and revisiting our efforts to prevent these horrifying scenarios.”

About 200 students from preschool through sixth grade attend the Covenant School.

