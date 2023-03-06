Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST.

Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

1 COMMENT

  1. That’s why it’s mandatory to increase Paternal leave to 3 months and even 6 months unlike the existing 14 days.

    I do the same. After-all it’s your baby and one should carry their babies.

    Old stupid tradition belong to the stone-age.

    Imbeciles are the ones amazed!

Leave a Reply