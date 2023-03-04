Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, March 4, 2023 – A Burundian woman who allegedly ransacked her boyfriend’s house and stole Sh17, 000, assorted clothes and shoes all valued at Sh22, 000, was charged with theft contrary to section 268 (1) as read with section 275 of the penal code.

Edwisha Ndaikenza appeared before Makadara Law Courts in Nairobi on Friday, March 3, 2023.

Ndaikenza was charged with stealing the cash and the items from Ndabarushimana Claude, also a Burundian national at his house in Shauromoyo within Kamukunji sub-county in Nairobi, Kenya on February 21, 2023.

The two were at Mr. Claude’s house on the material day when the complainant left the accused person in the sitting room and went to sleep.

Ms. Ndaikenza woke him up at around 5am and told him that the house had been broken into.

Mr. Claude did a quick search in the house and found the cash and clothes missing.

He told the police that upon examination, he found that the door to the house had not been broken as claimed by his girlfriend.

While talking to his neighbours about the incident, one of them told him that he had seen Ms Ndaikenza leaving with a bag the previous night.

He reported the matter at the Shauri Moyo Police Station and recorded a statement with the police.

Ndaikenza was traced and arrested but nothing was recovered.

She denied the charges before Principal Magistrate Lewis Gatheru of Makadara Law Courts.

The accused person was released on cash bail of Sh10, 000.

The matter will be mentioned on March 16th before hearing starts on July 26th, 2023.