Wednesday, March 8, 2023 – Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i was reportedly detained for over seven hours at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Headquarters yesterday.

This was revealed by his lawyers, among them Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo.

In a statement, Amollo argued that the former CS was only interrogated for 15 minutes after he arrived at 8:00 am on Tuesday.

He termed the delay as an indication that the summon was politically instigated and an attempt to settle political scores.

In addition, Matiang’i’s legal team decried the turn of events at the DCI base- fearing a plot to detain the former CS despite the anticipatory order obtained earlier to prevent his arrest.

“Interesting times, with former Interior CS Fred Matiang’i, at DCI Kiambu.”

“9 hours later, still held in abeyance after only 15 mins engagement. This, despite a High Court order! This is no investigation, pure vendetta and witch-hunt. Sad indeed!” he lamented.

According to a source within the DCI Headquarters, a stalemate ensued earlier in the day after Matiang’i-, reportedly, declined to record a statement.

