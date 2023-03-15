Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, March 15, 2023 – Controversial lawyer and barrister, Miguna Miguna, has said the time is ripe for former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to retire from active politics.

In a post on social media on Wednesday, Miguna said Raila should use his time of retirement to apologise to the millions of Kenyans he has been duping.

The ‘General’ further said the former Premier has for more than 30 years lied to Kenyans, which is why he should seek forgiveness from them.

“Retire and apologise for 30 years of treachery, betrayals, opportunism, cowardice and conmanship,” Miguna said.

Miguna, who was once an adviser of Raila when he served as the Prime Minister, has turned out to be one of his biggest critics.

His remarks came shortly after Raila announced that Monday, March 20, will be a public holiday.

This, he said, is to allow Azimio supporters to travel to participate in the mass action against what he termed as an illegitimate Government.

“I hereby now declare today in the name of Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance Coalition that Monday, March 20, will be a public holiday,” Raila said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST