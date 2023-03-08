Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, March 8, 2023 – Fred Matiang’i’s lawyer Dunstan Omari has spilled the beans on things DCI officers did to his client apart from grilling him on Tuesday at DCI headquarters along Kiambu Road.

Speaking to the media outside the DCI offices, Omari said when the detectives returned with Matiang’i’s charge sheet, they took his fingerprints and then insisted that he take the board for petty crimes, and this is where the trouble started.

According to Omari, they vehemently objected to this, and the argument almost degenerated into a fistfight.

“They came in and gave us a charge sheet of two counts. They took his fingerprints and we said that was procedural.

“They then tried to get that famous DCI logo of petty thieves to put on the former CS.

“We objected vehemently and almost exchanged blows as it is not provided for under any laws,” he said.

