Tuesday, March 28, 2023 – Former Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa has expressed his disappointment with the invasion of former President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga’s properties on Monday.

Speaking on Tuesday, Wamalwa accused the Kenya Kwanza administration of being behind the raids that saw the property of unknown value in Northlands Estate and East Africa Spectre destroyed.

He went on to question whose property is safe if the properties of the former head of state and a former Prime Minister cannot be protected

“The reign of terror has begun, with KK orchestrated invasion and violation of the sanctity of private property yesterday. Whose property or investment is safe in a Country where even the property of a President and a Prime Minister is not safe? Is Kenya becoming a Banana Republic?” he tweeted.

His remarks came shortly after Raila, while speaking to the media, accused President William Ruto of starting a class war.

Raila claimed Ruto and his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, were behind the invasion in Ruiru to settle political scores.

“During campaigns, we warned that they were propagating a class war.

“A class war is being actualised and this is how collapse begins,” he said.

