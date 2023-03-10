Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, March 10, 2023 – This young woman Katie in Virginia was adopted and when she turned 18 got curious about her birth parents.

She found them on social media, left home and met them.

After about six weeks Her biological father got in bed with her and they had sex. The two of them began having an affair despite her father still being married to her biological mother and living together as a couple (with children!)

But because she was a legal adult and was consenting to the relationship there was nothing she could do but leave.

Eventually the father instructs his other children to refer to Katie as their stepmother, even though she was actually their sister.

The wife called him hysterical, “Is Katie pregnant with your baby?!”

He replied, “I thought you knew we were in love”

Soon Katie’s friends and family find out about what’s going on and they don’t approve but they have no choice but to accept what she was doing.

Before long Katie got pregnant with her first child.

Her father was the baby’s father. So her own baby was technically her half-sibling

When the wife finds out, she calls the police because now they have legally committed incest which is still a crime in VA.

They are both arrested. A no contact order is put in place & when they get out, Katie sees the error of her ways & contacts her dad to end the relationship.

The baby is ordered to be in the custody of the grandmother (also technically the great grandmother) and Katie moves back home with her adopted parents.

After hearing the news his daughter no longer wants to be in a sexual relationship with him, the dad finds Katie while she’s riding around with her adopted father, empties a rifle into their truck and kills them both.

Just before this, he’d already gone to his mother’s house and murdered their infant son, then left the body in the closet.

After all this he turned the gun on himself.

WTF?

