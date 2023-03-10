Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday, March 10, 2023 – Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson has reacted to a private message she got from a womb watcher who is asking her to ‘’please give the world a child”.

She shared a screenshot of the private message from the Twitter user who professed their love for her and then asked her to have a child with or without marriage.

‘You can decide not to marry but please give the wold at least one child. Please. I love you” the message reads in part

Responding, Lydia pointed out that this is not love and that it is wrong to be policing women’s wombs.

See their exchange below