Friday, March 10, 2023 – Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson has reacted to a private message she got from a womb watcher who is asking her to ‘’please give the world a child”.
She shared a screenshot of the private message from the Twitter user who professed their love for her and then asked her to have a child with or without marriage.
‘You can decide not to marry but please give the wold at least one child. Please. I love you” the message reads in part
Responding, Lydia pointed out that this is not love and that it is wrong to be policing women’s wombs.
See their exchange below
