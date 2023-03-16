Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday March 16, 2023 – Football legend, Thierry Henry has urged Manchester United to sign Harry Kane over in-form Napoli star, Victor Osimhen because he is already Premier League proven.

Osimhen has been in superb form for Napoli this term, with his brace against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League on Wednesday night taking him to 23 goals for the season.

Reports suggest United, who are on the hunt for a new striker ahead of the summer transfer window, have picked the 24-year-old as a potential target on the back of his breathtaking form for Gli Azzurri.

However, another forward enjoying a superb 2022-23 season is Kane, who has already reached 20 goals in the Premier League for Tottenham.

The England captain is out of contract with Spurs this summer, meaning he could be ready to make a move, and Henry has admitted he would go for Kane over Osimhen if he was calling the shots at Old Trafford.

When asked by Jamie Carragher which forward United should sign this summer, the Arsenal legend said on CBS Sports: ‘Because of the Premier League and he knows the Premier League, if I’m Man United I go Kane.

‘That doesn’t mean Osimhen is not a good player or whatever, it has nothing to do with that. I think Osimhen can adapt in any league.

‘But if I’m Man United, I would look at [it like] ok, this guy doesn’t need to adapt to anything, he has a way of dropping and can allow Marcus Rashford to run in behind him when he drops.

‘Kane can play anywhere also by the way.’

Carragher asked the Frenchman which teams he could see Osimhen playing for in the future, to which he replied: ‘We go back to a Chelsea, we go back to a United if I’m thinking Premier League.

‘Paris Saint-Germain would look for a nine, because they are looking for a nine. So many teams I’m thinking, where is a nine missing?

‘We know [Erling] Haaland is there [at Man City], let’s not talk about Kane and where he’s gonna go or maybe stay [at Tottenham].

‘But those are the teams that I’m thinking are playing without a nine at the minute, or maybe they might lose one, because Paris Saint-Germain sometimes uses Kylian Mbappe inside, and we all know he’s not a nine. Is he gonna stay or not?

‘But he’s gonna go wherever he wants to go. I think he can adapt to a lot of sides.’