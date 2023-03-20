Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday March 20, 2023 – Clergywoman, Laurie Idahosa, has replied a man who berated married women for ordering food from food vendors.

The man with the Twitter handle @Tenderbiggie wrote

‘’There’s a growing trend amongst Nigerian women these days…they order Stews, Soups, and Jollof they eat at home from vendors. And I mean married women”

Responding to his point of view, Laurie mentioned that the kitchen has no gender and so everyone should be able to use it. She mentioned that there is no shame in married women ordering food.

See the exchange below