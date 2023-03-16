Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, March 16, 2023 – Nandi County Senator, Samson Cherargei, has explained the reason why President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance administration will not hold any dialogue with Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader, Raila Odinga.

Speaking on Thursday, the lawmaker alleged that the Azimio la Umoja One coalition is the pioneer of lawlessness.

“There is no room for dialogue between Azimio-Oka and President William Ruto because they are architects of economic saboteurs, anarchy and lawlessness,” Cherargei said.

The firebrand UDA Senator also insisted that President William Ruto cannot be blackmailed.

Cherargei said nothing from the Raila Odinga-led coalition will stop Ruto from fixing the country.

“H.E Ruto is fully and absolutely in charge of the country, no blackmail nor intimidation shall prevent the fixing of the economy and transformation,” Cherargei said.

The Senator also said Raila should bear the cost of any destruction of properties if the March 20th protests turn chaotic.

“The loss of property or lives through Maandamos Tinga should bear the full costs of the destruction if the demos aren’t peaceful!” Cherargei stated.

