Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, March 16, 2023 – Nairobi County Senator, Edwin Sifuna, has claimed that there is a plan by the Government to assassinate Azimio la Umoja leader, Raila Odinga.

Speaking on Thursday during an interview with Citizen TV, Sifuna stated that Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s remarks that he will deal with the former Prime Minister with finality signifies an assassination plot.

“There is a very dangerous statement that the Deputy President made yesterday.”

“He said that he is going to deal with Raila with finality this time round ataenda akiendanga.”

“We know there is a plan to assassinate Raila Odinga,” said Sifuna.

The ODM Secretary General also revealed that they wanted a dialogue with the Kenya Kwanza Government.

“We are the ones who wanted to have the conversations.”

“Unfortunately, it is our brothers from the other side who chose to ignore,”

“There are certain matters we felt are very critical and that the Kenya Kwanza administration would address including the high cost of living and prices of food.”

“We are not doing this for ourselves but for the wananchi who cannot keep up with the high costs,” Sifuna added.

Sifuna, however, maintained that they will still march to State House on March 20th despite threats from President William Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST