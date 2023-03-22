Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday March 22, 2023 – Russia has threatened UK after the British government announced plans to deliver ammunition with depleted uranium (DU) to Ukraine.

On Tuesday, March 22 UK Defence Minister Baroness Goldie said that Challenger 2 battle tanks being sent from Britain to Ukraine include armour piercing rounds which contain DU.

‘Alongside our granting of a squadron of Challenger 2 main battle tanks to Ukraine, we will be providing ammunition including armour piercing rounds which contain depleted uranium.

‘Such rounds are highly effective in defeating modern tanks and armoured vehicles.’

DU shells were used by US and British troops in Iraq in 1991 and 2003, as well as in the Balkans during the 1990s.

It poses a health risk and can cause cancer especially when someone is around bomb impact sites, where dust can get into people’s lungs and vital organs.

According to Russia’s Defence minister, Sergei Shoigu, the move by UK would trigger a Russian response,

Shoigu told reporters: ‘Another step has been taken, and there are fewer and fewer left.

‘Naturally, Russia has something to answer this with.’

Asked by a reporter whether this meant that the world was closer to a nuclear collision, Shoigu replied: ‘It was not by chance that I told you about steps. There are fewer and fewer.’

The UK, one of Ukraine’s major aid donator, has responded to Russia’s warning

A ministry of Defense spokesman said : ‘The British Army has used depleted uranium in its armour piercing shells for decades. It is a standard component and has nothing to do with nuclear weapons or capabilities.

‘Russia knows this, but is deliberately trying to disinform.’