Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday March 21, 2023 – Singer The Weeknd has been given a place in the Guinness World Records as the most popular artist on the planet.

The singer just broke 2 new records on Spotify; one for most monthly listeners in Spotify history by breaching the 111-million mark, and another for being the first artist to breach the 100-million monthly listeners’ mark in general.

He recently joined Michael Jackson as the only artist with multiple No. 1 songs from 3 of his albums, thanks to his recently released “Die For You (Remix)” with Ariana Grande.

The 2020 track “Blinding Lights” is also the biggest song ever, achieving the most Spotify streams, and it’s also the longest charting song on the Billboard Hot 100 of all time with a total of 90 weeks on the chart.