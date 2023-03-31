Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, March 31, 2023 – The US Government has turned to former President Uhuru Kenyatta to help them talk to Azimio Leader Raila Odinga to call off his weekly demonstrations that are hurting the economy of the country.

This is after Raila rejected Joe Biden’s request to call off the demos and dialogue with President William Ruto.

According to insiders, a delegation from the US, led by Delaware Senator Chris Coons, who is a close confidant of Biden, has scheduled a meeting with the former Head of State after Raila declined to give up his stance on anti-government protests.

While meeting Raila, the US delegation was said to have expressed reservations about protests affecting the economy.

However, they maintained that the opposition had a right to picket and demonstrate against the government.

Biden’s administration reportedly asked Baba to halt the demonstrations as a sign of goodwill during the meeting.

However, the former Prime Minister declined the calls even as Azimio presented four non-negotiable issues that needed addressing.

Some issues centred around the high cost of living, the opening of the election servers and the recruitment of Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) officials.

Azimio also expressed concerns that the international community was silent despite the government contravening the constitution numerous times.

The Opposition also warned the US against supporting what they argued was a dictatorial government.

Coons, who successfully engineered the handshake between Raila and Uhuru in 2018, met with Gachagua hours before his sit down with Raila.

At the meeting, Gachagua maintained that they would not negotiate over Raila’s entry into the government.

