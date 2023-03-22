Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday March 21, 2023 – Super Eagles legend, Jay Jay Okocha has told Napoli superstar, Victor Osimhen, to make a switch to the English Premier League this summer.

Several clubs including Chelsea and Manchester United have shown interest in bringing the Napoli player to England following impressive displays and goal tally for his club.

Speaking with the British Broadcasting Corporation, Okocha said playing in the Premier League would be ideal for Osimhen.

“Well I mean he’s done well, he’s having a great season. And I think he duly deserves the praise he’s getting, but the ultimate for him is to play in the Premier League which he has made clear as well,” the former footballer said.

Osimhen has scored 21 goals in 23 league appearances for Napoli this season so far.