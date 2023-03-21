Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, March 21, 2023 – Drama ensued during Azimio demos in Nairobi after a woman undressed as police officers watched helplessly.

In the viral video that has set tongues wagging, the woman is seen cursing anti-riot officers and daring them before jumping on top of the police vehicle.

She comfortably basked in the sun while seated on top of the police Landcruiser as the violent demos continued.

The cops could not do anything.

They just watched helplessly as the woman caused drama while stark naked.

Watch the video.

This woman confronted anti-riot police officers while naked during Azimip demos pic.twitter.com/SrppbhqlwL — Mushene Moto (@MotoMushene) March 20, 2023

