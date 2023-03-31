Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday, 31 March 2023 – A rogue cop deployed to quell Azimio protests is on the spot for using excessive force.

The ruthless cop, identified as Silas Kemboi, reportedly comes from the same ward as President William Ruto.

He is the masked cop in a viral video lobbing teargas into a Prado carrying Raila’s media team.

He also destroyed the vehicle and left two journalists nursing injuries.

Kemboi has been targeting journalists covering the protests and Azimio politicians.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna exposed him on Twitter and alleged that he attempted to assassinate Raila Odinga.

He allegedly fired seven live bullets on Raila’s car during Monday demos.

See his photos.

Watch the video of the ruthless cop who is always ready to unleash terror on Raila’s media team.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.