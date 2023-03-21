Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, March 23, 2023 – First Lady Rachel Ruto has rallied the youths behind President William Ruto to enable him to effectively deliver on his mandate to Kenyans.

Speaking during the commissioning of the Good News Mission Refurbished Hall in Kasarani, Mama Rachel asked the youth to step up and be more proactive in the government.

“As young people, let us continue to support the work the Lord has given the President to do. He may have been elected but he can not do it alone.”

“The work is immense and that is why we need your hands, the young people so that Kenya can move forward,” she stated.

The First Lady argued that the best way to ensure that Ruto’s government delivers was by giving their own contribution in terms of their skill set.

“Let us continue embracing work and take advantage of the upcoming university and some of the skills that we need,” the First Lady remarked.

Rachel made the appeal even as Azimio, led by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, continues to terrorize Ruto’s government over the high cost of living, and electoral injustice, among other things.

Besides, Raila has accused Ruto of shortchanging hustlers by appointing the rich and wealthy to government despite promising to form a government of mama mbogas and bodabodas.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.