Thursday, March 16, 2023 – A young lady caused drama in one of Nairobi’s estates after she busted her boyfriend, Kevo, with another lady.

She visited him unannounced, only to catch him locked inside his house with his side chick.

She knocked at the door repeatedly but he refused to open it, prompting her to cause drama.

She went to the parking lot breathing fire and attempted to destroy his Subaru but security guards restrained her before the worst happened.

Watch the video.

