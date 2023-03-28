Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, March 28, 2023 – Goons took advantage of the chaos that rocked the city on Monday when Azimio supporters took to the streets to protest against the high cost of living and started invading business premises to loot.

A video shared online showed some goons storming Karia Supermarket in Dandora Phase 4 where they stole items of unknown value.

The owner of the supermarket watched helplessly as the goons invaded his business premise.

Watch video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.