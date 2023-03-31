Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday, March 31, 2023 – A cellphone thief was ordered to entertain a mob after he was caught stealing.

He was ordered to sing and dance after receiving a beating.

The young man had no option but to follow the orders to save his precious life.

Watch the hilarious video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.

