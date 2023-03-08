Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 08 March 2023 – Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba has a baby mama called Paula Machio, who was once Miss Tourism Busia County.

Ababu eloped with the beauty queen after dumping his wife Prisca.

Back then, he was Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,

She even fell pregnant for him and they are raising their kid together.

Paula’s fortunes have since changed.

She has been globetrotting to attend high-profile Government conferences, especially after Ababu Namwamba became Sports CS.

The middle-aged lady has been living life on the fast lane even as Ababu’s ex-wife battled depression and later committed suicide.

Below are photos of Paula, the pretty lady Ababu eloped with after dumping his wife.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.