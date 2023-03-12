Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 12 March 2023 – The late Jeff Mwathi was laid to rest last month in Nyahururu after he died under mysterious circumstances at DJ Fatxo’s apartment along Thika Road.

A video of his emotional burial has emerged after his mysterious death caught the attention of the nation.

His mother and girlfriend collapsed after viewing his body at the burial ceremony.

They could be heard wailing in the emotional video before collapsing, prompting mourners to come to their rescue.

Jeff was very close to his mother.

Before he died, he called her and informed her that he was going to meet DJ Fatxo for a business deal.

They kept on chatting through WhatsApp before his phone went off in the wee hours of the morning.

Jeff’s girlfriend also revealed that he had informed him that he was in the company of DJ Fatxo on the fateful day he died.

She got worried after he failed to return home, only to learn later that he had died.

Watch the emotional footage taken at the burial.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.