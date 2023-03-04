Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Saturday, March 4, 2023 – Isaiah Washington has announced his retirement from acting at the age of 59, blaming the ‘haters’ for the shocking decision.

The Grey’s Anatomy alum, 59, took to Twitter this week to share a lengthy statement announcing his early retirement and letting fans know that his film Corsicana may be his final acting project.

‘It is with a heavy heart and a sense of relief that I am announcing my early retirement from the entertainment industry today,’ the actor – who was fired from Grey’s Anatomy in 2007 after allegedly using a gay slur against costar T.R. Knight – wrote.

‘Those who have been Following/Witnessing my journey here on Twa***r since 2011 all know that I have fought the good fight, but it seems that the haters, provocateurs and the Useful Idiots have won.’

The Texas-born star also shared his post-retirement plans: ‘I’m no longer interested in the back and forth regarding a “color construct” that keeps us human beings divided nor am I interested in politics or anything vitriolic. I will be traveling this great country before it falls into Socialism and then Communism.’

‘Until then, know that this Frederick Douglass Conservative will keep his powder dry and loves you all!’

Washington went on to add: ‘I am truly grateful for your support over the years. It looks like CORSICANA #CorsicanaMovie may be the last time you see me as an Actor born here in America.’

‘Just know that I will be posting a few pictures of my retirement shenanigans here and there, but until then. Be safe out there. Your loved ones love you and need you. SALUTE!’

Washington rose to fame playing the highly skilled cardiothoracic surgeon Dr. Preston Burke on Grey’s Anatomy.

He was fired in 2007 following three seasons, after being accused of using a homophobic slur in reference to co-star T. R. Knight – who later came out as gay – while arguing with co-star Patrick Dempsey on set.

He later denied using the term as a slur, and claimed he instead told Patrick to stop treating him like an ‘F-word’, which he said meant ‘somebody who is being weak and afraid to fight back.’