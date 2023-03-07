Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, March 7, 2023 – Uche Edochie has gone on Instagram to celebrate his father Pete Edochie who turns 76 today.

In the birthday post, Uche, 48, recalled how strict his father was with him and his siblings while they were growing up.

He added that the “no nonsense” men are now a dying breed because society calls them “toxic”.

He then revealed what his father would have done if he ever came home as a teenager to say he has changed his pronouns and now identifies as a different gender.

Read his post below.