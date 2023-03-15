Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday, March 15, 2023 – A viral video of a Kenyan lady who got married last weekend in a colourful wedding dancing with an elderly mzungu said to be her newly-wed husband has sparked reactions on social media.

The elderly man could barely support himself due to old age.

Netizens trolled the pretty badly, not knowing that the man she was dancing with is her stepfather.

A photo of her newly-wed hunk husband has now emerged.

The couple is so cute.

Check this out.

Here is the video if you missed it

The Kenyan DAILY POST